Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

