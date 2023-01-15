Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.33) to €29.20 ($31.40) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

