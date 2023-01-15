WD-40 Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WD-40 in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $174.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.47. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $255.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 72.49%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 36.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 161.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.