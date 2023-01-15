Wedbush Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

NYSE AAP opened at $151.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.65. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

