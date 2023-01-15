Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $18.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

BRDG stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,227,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 168,490 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

