Wells Fargo & Company Trims PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price to $43.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.85.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 126.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,056.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,318. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,820,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth approximately $862,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

