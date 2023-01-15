Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $22.50. Wendy’s shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 25,772 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

Wendy’s Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 9.26%. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.