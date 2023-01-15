Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WHG stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 million, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 352.94%.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

