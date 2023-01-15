WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.11% of WEX worth $62,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.08.

Insider Transactions at WEX

WEX Stock Down 0.4 %

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,426 shares of company stock worth $2,102,480. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $176.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.37.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $616.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.