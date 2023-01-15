William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVLT. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.58. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,077,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 417.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 197,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 43.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 591,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 179,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Articles

