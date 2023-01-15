William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Blend Labs in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.05). The consensus estimate for Blend Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a negative net margin of 277.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.24 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,518.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $27,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,518.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $1,077,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,863,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,546. Insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 61.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 42.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,510 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

