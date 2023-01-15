Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.59

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.59 and traded as high as $64.99. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $62.61, with a volume of 10,749 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $76.89 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 563,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft, engines, and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

