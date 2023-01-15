Wolfe Research Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLB. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC upped their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.