Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

