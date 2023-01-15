XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) versus REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Critical Review

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 14,579.55 -$505.33 million ($0.44) -1.02 XPeng $3.29 billion 2.60 -$753.78 million ($1.42) -7.04

REE Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REE Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -61.76% -52.44% XPeng -26.32% -19.76% -11.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of XPeng shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for REE Automotive and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 1 3 0 2.17 XPeng 3 7 4 0 2.07

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $22.68, suggesting a potential upside of 127.01%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than XPeng.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

