XRUN (XRUN) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. XRUN has a total market cap of $313.59 million and $74,725.94 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRUN has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00428287 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.45 or 0.30250778 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00859596 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

