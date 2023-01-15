Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $105.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Xylem traded as high as $118.83 and last traded at $116.57, with a volume of 3793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.19.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

