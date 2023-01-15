YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $217.88 million and $250,608.15 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.9995244 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $388,123.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

