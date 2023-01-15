Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $10.76 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.7% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $280.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $380.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

