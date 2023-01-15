Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $207.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.