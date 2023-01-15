Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. American National Bank raised its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $207.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

