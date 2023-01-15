Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Zoetis worth $105,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $160.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $207.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

