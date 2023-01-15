Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,471 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.25% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $54,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $116,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $137,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

