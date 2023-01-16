1,681 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,681 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,687,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

ADSK stock opened at $200.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

