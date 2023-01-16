2,389 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

