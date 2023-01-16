3,741 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $450.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

