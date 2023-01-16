5,329 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after buying an additional 923,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $924,132,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

VZ stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

