9,010 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $51.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

