Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare comprises about 2.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Acadia Healthcare worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $4,283,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 95.3% in the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,882 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,193,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,339,000 after purchasing an additional 137,428 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 46.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.66 million. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

