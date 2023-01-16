Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Reaches $45.53 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00006176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $45.53 million and $572,540.96 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004899 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002112 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,643 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

