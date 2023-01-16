Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Price Performance

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

