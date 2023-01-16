Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

