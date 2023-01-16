AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $149.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of AGCO opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.96 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AGCO by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,266,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AGCO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AGCO by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

