Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 797.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,074.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

