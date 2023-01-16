Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $16.79.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 797.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,074.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
