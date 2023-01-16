Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$75.71 Average PT from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$74.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$84.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$68.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.6900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,883,814.40. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total value of C$155,906.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,204,394.77. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,883,814.40. Insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 over the last three months.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

