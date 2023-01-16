Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$75.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. National Bankshares raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$74.92 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$84.66. The firm has a market cap of C$34.16 billion and a PE ratio of 39.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.6900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,581,824.50. In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,581,824.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total value of C$562,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,867,016.50. Insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $3,190,815 in the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.