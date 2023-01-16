AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires £150.36 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott bought 42 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($183.19).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Roger Stott sold 17,887 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.35), for a total value of £63,856.59 ($77,797.99).
- On Monday, December 12th, Roger Stott bought 42 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($183.70).
- On Friday, November 11th, Roger Stott bought 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($181.77).
AJ Bell Stock Performance
Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 372.80 ($4.54) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 359.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 318.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,389.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 404.07 ($4.92).
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on AJB. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.41) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
