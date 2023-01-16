AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires £150.36 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott bought 42 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($183.19).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AJ Bell alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Roger Stott sold 17,887 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.35), for a total value of £63,856.59 ($77,797.99).

On Monday, December 12th, Roger Stott bought 42 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($183.70).

On Friday, November 11th, Roger Stott bought 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($181.77).

AJ Bell Stock Performance

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 372.80 ($4.54) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 359.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 318.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,389.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 404.07 ($4.92).

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJB. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.41) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.