American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 883.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.27. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

