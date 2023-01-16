American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $155.76 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average is $149.72. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

