Analysts Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) PT at C$9.59

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.59.
BLDP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 24,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$201,431.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,144 shares in the company, valued at C$587,107.87.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
