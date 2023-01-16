Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT at $17.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,072. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

