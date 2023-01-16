Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $529.20

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $531.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $505.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.50. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $564.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

