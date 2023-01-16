Analysts Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price at $4.90

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Insider Activity at Nerdy

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 108,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $254,279.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,324,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 108,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $254,279.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,324,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 132,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $310,159.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,457,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,469,752.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Nerdy Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 576,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 439,491 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 1,186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 187,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $436.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.13. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.