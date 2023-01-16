Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

