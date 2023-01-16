Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on SON. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.
