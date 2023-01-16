Analysts Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Target Price at $3.57

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.57.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from $2.85 to $2.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $377.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.84 million. TerrAscend had a negative net margin of 143.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TerrAscend will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

