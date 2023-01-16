Analyzing Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of American Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A American Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Capital Reinsurance and American Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Financial Group has a consensus target price of $165.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.52%. Given American Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and American Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Financial Group $6.55 billion 1.86 $2.00 billion $11.47 12.48

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A American Financial Group 14.22% 24.41% 3.78%

Summary

American Financial Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is in liquidation. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

