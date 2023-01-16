Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,330.83 ($40.58).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.56) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.55) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.91) to GBX 4,000 ($48.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.42) to GBX 3,500 ($42.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,546 ($43.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,255.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,947.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.88). The company has a market capitalization of £47.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.67.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.88) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,279.74).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

