AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Raised to Buy at Investec

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AUGet Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594,702 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,342,000 after purchasing an additional 144,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 582,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,623,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 154,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.