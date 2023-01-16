AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE AU opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $26.96.
Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.