AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594,702 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,342,000 after purchasing an additional 144,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 582,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,623,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 154,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

