Anne Mehlman Sells 10,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $1,256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,588.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crocs stock opened at $125.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $127.66.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

