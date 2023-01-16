Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $45.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,082,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,521,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 482,731 shares of company stock worth $18,150,535 and have sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

